No 'bark' but lots of PAWS bite

It was a tough decision for a Pauls Valley group to shutdown a community festival focused on the cuteness of dogs and cats, but the bottom line has made that choice a bit easier.
Dog owners in the Pauls Valley area knew it well – the Bark in the Park festival with dogs in mind and raising money to help the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, better known as P.A.W.S., keep doing what it does to save the lives dogs and cats coming into the local animal shelter.
After a year without the Bark festival because of the pandemic it was brought back in 2021 for the sixth one overall.
That won't be the case this year as P.A.W.S. volunteers are having to let the festival go because they've found a more efficient way of raising money to support the group's mission of helping animals.
“It took a lot of money to hold that festival,” said Timmie Clark, who is a founding member of P.A.W.S. and one of those pushing to keep the PV Animal Shelter a “no kill” facility.
“We loved it. We wanted to have our brand out there. It was a success but not a financial success.”
Instead of the Bark festival, this year it's a more targeted donors campaign and silent auction event coming this week that is serving as the main fundraiser for P.A.W.S.
It's called Paws for the Furry as auction items, which include various theme baskets, will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Those items can also be checked out online.
The event will also feature a pet costume contest and adopt-a-pet as all animals are spayed or neutered, tested and vaccinated. The cost is $25 for cats and $65 for dogs.
Lessons came from the COVID-19 pandemic as the P.A.W.S. group learned the Bark festival, although a great community event, was not raising the money needed.
When the pandemic arrived in 2020 the festival idea was shutdown, so the group instead sent out a crafted letter to donors.
The campaign raised more than $30,000, which was way more than the annual festival fundraiser itself.
The group was “shocked” with how much came in with no festival and only the donor mailings.
That same year the amount of money donated by P.A.W.S. to the city shelter was slightly more than the money the group received the entire year through memberships, memorials and other donations.
“We brought the festival back in 2021. We wanted it to be a fun, family festival so it would attract more people,” Clark said.
It was a fun, family festival but not enough people were coming to the event and not enough money was being raised.
That left P.A.W.S. with having to dig into its savings just to keep shelter dogs and cats fed and the proper medications available.
“It was great, but it was our one fundraiser of the year. We realized after COVID it's not going to get bigger and it wasn't going to raise the money we needed,” she said about the festival.
Clark is again quick to add all the money coming into P.A.W.S. supports the shelter and animals.
So, this year no Bark in the Park but a fundraiser all the same in the form of Paws for the Furry this Friday and a mail campaign.
