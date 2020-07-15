This year's Garvin County Fair will feel the pinch of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a toned down version is expected to be offered next month at the fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
There won't be all the bells and whistles of a regular county fair as the 2020 event is still scheduled for the last week in August.
Some changes may come later, but for now a group of fair board members are hoping to have a condensed version of the fair as a way to reward FFA and 4-H students for all their hard work over the past year.
What that means is this year's county fair, currently scheduled for Aug. 25-29, could be limited only to a livestock show and various exhibits submitted by 4-H students.
Fair board member Jed Dudley was joined by Garvin County's director of the OSU Extension Office here, Melissa Koesler, to offer an update Monday to all three county commissioners.
“We're not going to push the limits because of the pandemic,” Dudley said. “We're also not going to shut it down either.”
Koesler says safety because of the pandemic threat is the main concern for those planning this year's county fair.
Because of that a number of traditional things won't be a part of this fair.
That includes no exhibits for open class or the Oklahoma Home and Community Education clubs, known better as just OHCE, and no long list of fun activities for kids, which has been a wildly popular part of the fair the last few years.
“A lot of counties only do livestock shows. We plan to have the livestock show and the indoor exhibits for 4-H. That could change at any time,” Koesler said.
“If we proceed with the fair we will do it safety and protect everybody we can.”
In fact, Dudley describes the fair as planned right now as one that will be “short and sweet” with the show for cattle and pigs on Friday and sheep and goats the following morning.
Even with a limited version of the fair, officials say safety from the threat of COVID-19 will be the top priority as masks will be available, social distancing encouraged and sanitizing crews will be on the grounds during the event.
“We want to have a show but minimize the risks,” said Carol Dillingham, who is counsel for the three county commissioners, who listened to the update during their regular weekly meeting.
“We don't want to keep these kids from getting into the show arena. We don't want the kids to work all year long and have nothing to show for it.”
•••
Garvin County officials have just submitted the first official request for reimbursements related to COVID-19 expenses.
Dave Johnson, Garvin County's emergency management director, said this week the July deadline was met as reimbursements are now requested for more than $52,000 in the county's additional expenses from the pandemic.
The request is related to the CARES Act, which is the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“If we're like other counties we should see some money in three to four weeks,” Johnson said, adding a second submittal will come by Aug. 10.
“We're playing catch up with these first two submittals, going back to March. This is for any extra expenses to protect employees and keep the public safe from COVID-19.”
The reimbursements, which represent only a portion of the county's expenses from the pandemic, are for things like personal protective equipment, sanitizers, plexiglass and thermometers.
