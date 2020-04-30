No big noodling catch this year

Giant size fish and the unique flavor of a giant size gathering in Pauls Valley won't be held this summer because of all the question marks coming from the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.
Local city officials have announced the virus is the reason the festival atmosphere of the annual Okie Noodling Tournament won't be happening this year in the local Wacker Park.
PV's tourism director, Jason Selman, said this week safety measures in place to limit the spread of the virus and the inability to get out and secure the sponsorships needed are why the 2020 noodling event is being canceled.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and circumstances surrounding it, it is with heavy hearts, we are canceling the 2020 Okie Noodling Tournament,” Selman said in a statement released Wednesday.
In a phone conversation Selman adds those working to plan for the event each year just don't know what virus related restrictions will be in place by tournament time, such as large gatherings not being allowed today because of the pandemic threat.
“We don't even know if the restrictions will be lifted allowing us to hold it. We don't know what restrictions will be in place by then,” he said.
Just like the last few years, the 2020 version of the noodling event had been scheduled to open up with a free public concert, this one on Friday night, June 19.
That was set to be followed by a full day of noodling and festival activities throughout June 20.
The decision to cancel also comes the impact of the virus felt by businesses that normally donate to the noodling cause.
“The economic impact from the pandemic has been tough on everybody,” Selman said.
“Some businesses can't afford to donate like they normally do, and who can blame them since many of them have been closed down because of the virus.
“With the lockdown we couldn't get out and seek the sponsorships we need. It's just unachievable to reach the monetary levels we need to be able to hold the event.”
That's an important thing since efforts so far have raised only about a quarter of the money needed for the event.
As a result, he says it's a tough deal for everyone to plan for what's considered the world's largest noodling contest that brings thousands of people into Pauls Valley for parts of the two-day summer event.
“One of the positives is we can work toward 2021 and make it bigger and better,” Selman adds.
“Our objective for 2021, the 21st annual tournament, is to make it bigger and better than ever.”
