No big school projects on horizon

It doesn't look likely any big school projects or bond issue elections are on the horizon anytime soon for the Pauls Valley district.
In fact, it appears to be way too early to even begin discussions on what school improvement projects might be included with the next bond issue in PV.
During a regular meeting last week Superintendent Mike Martin told four members of the PV Board of Education a financial expert has crunched the numbers and concludes a larger bond issue election is literally years down the road.
Martin is referring to financial consultant J.C. Leonard, who has worked with the local board in past school bond issues.
“J.C. projected a tax increase would be about 3 percent per year,” Martin said, referring to assessed property values in the Pauls Valley School District.
“He said there's been very slow growth in Pauls Valley,” he said.
“I asked when can we do something big. He said it will be a while – like no earlier than five to seven years.”
One suggestion coming from the consultant is if there are any “gap issues” that need to be addressed by the district a smaller bond issue could go before voters as early as the summer of 2023.
However, in that scenario a smaller $900,000 issue would still include a property tax increase of 6.3 percent.
For board members the good news is this type of bond issue probably won't be necessary.
“We can address our immediate needs and transportation without a bond issue,” Martin said, adding the regular budget and COVID-19 recovery funds could be used for any extra expenses in the near future.
The last big school election came in April 2018 when on the third try a bond issue was passed resulting in the construction of a brand new elementary school, a new band building, a classroom addition for the agriculture education program and improvements to the high school gym.
The $23.6 million issue was spread out in a series over 18 years. It also included an initial tax increase of 16 percent.
As for the look ahead, Martin said during the Dec. 8 meeting the board could still consider getting some early help from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association for any strategic planning way before any bond issue election is scheduled years from now.
“I would not feel comfortable doing a whole lot of anything until we get more people in the community involved,” he said.
“We have got to have community support with anything we do.”
