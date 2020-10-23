No 'boo' won't stop the treats

With Boo on the Bricks called off because of the virus pandemic some alternatives are starting to come together in Pauls Valley to offer a little holiday fun this Halloween.

The House Church is planning to hold a Trunk or Treat event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in Wacker Park.

The holiday gathering is scheduled to be in the large parking lot near the park's baseball field.

The Pauls Valley Church of Christ has scheduled a couple of upcoming events in the church's parking lot at 1509 West Grant.

The first is a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 31.

Later the same day the church is planning to host a holiday Trunk or Treat event starting at 6 p.m.

Also getting in on the fun is the First Church of God, 414 North Chickasaw, which is planning to offer a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

