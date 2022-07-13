No-brainer for zoning decision

It was pretty much a no-brainer for Pauls Valley officials to say yes to a move that likely sets up a local restaurant with a new location and brings in a coffee chain that's known just about everywhere.
One step closer to reality is a new Starbucks store being constructed in Pauls Valley, right next door to to a new future site for Roma's Italian Restaurant on the west side of town.
Last week's vote of approval from PV Planning and Zoning Commission members Kevin Driskill, Tiffany Stanley and Acton Schiemann is to split a lot, one for each new future store, along Ballard Road next to Interstate 35.
The special meeting was scheduled to allow the issue to be placed on the next city council meeting this week.
Don Wageman, local assistant city manager, says a Starbucks store in Pauls Valley has been on the “radar” for more than two years.
“When this is done they can go get the permits to do the development and construction,” Wageman said about both stores.
Real estate broker Brad Worster of Norman said it took a while for this deal to get to this point since it was slowed way down by the virus pandemic.
Worster is also happy to see the Starbucks name has finally been released for this particular project.
“I'm glad Starbucks is public now so I won't have to call it the coffee shop,” Worster said with a smile before getting back to business.
“I'm the broker that put this deal together. Construction should get started and completed pretty quick. I'm hoping they can do site work on both locations at the same time.
“There's going to be some people really happy they're one step away. They're really excited to be here. They will inject some money into this town,” he said, referring to Starbucks.
The commission as a group first looked at the Starbucks project last month when members gave their approval to the size of the sign planned for the store.
Naturally commission members see a project like this one as a good thing for the Pauls Valley community.
“New development; we're glad to see it,” Driskill said.
“Obviously we want to see growth in town, so this is a good thing,” Schiemann adds.
