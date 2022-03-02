No burn ban but caution urged

Even though a ban on outdoor burning is getting relaxed a bit this week Garvin County officials are stressing a phone call is needed first before lighting that fire.
All three Garvin County commissioners made it clear it's a “tough” call – either keep the burn ban in place for all the county or relax it a little bit after an arctic system left a whole bunch of ice as it passed through the area last week.
In the end they agreed to lift the outdoor burn ban in place since Dec. 13.
However, they placed one condition on their decision – anyone planning to conduct a controlled burn must first let their local fire department know before they get started.
One simple way to do that is call the county's non-emergency 911 number, 405-238-9900, before heating up a burn.
“If we don't have the ban we could have people call in and tell dispatchers to notify their local fire department and tell them a controlled burn is going on,” said Dave Johnson, director of emergency management in Garvin County.
“Routinely a lot of people don't call in when they do a controlled burn.”
Commissioners agree as they are asking the public to first call it in and then be cautious when conducting a burn.
“I would make a motion we have no ban but you have to call in to get permission,” District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare said, referring to controlled burns.
“I would say people need to call their fire department and talk to the chief and they can stay there and watch the controlled burn,” said District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres.
The decision wasn't a simple one as commissioners are still uneasy with the combination of no ban and the dry conditions despite some precipitation from last week's winter weather system. They cited three grass fires being reported in the county last weekend.
“We could lift the ban but caution against controlled burn bans on some days,” Gollihare said.
“We could ask people to use good judgment and not burn Thursday and Friday,” Johnson said about this week's weather forecast.
He was quick to add he's not sure how to effectively and quickly get the word out to residents in the county when it comes to a changing burn ban and the need to first contact authorities.
During Monday's talks Gollihare calls it a “prime time” to conduct controlled burns on pastures because the grasses are still dormant.
He says he knows a lot of property owners in District 3 who don't worry him because they know how to safely conduct a controlled burn.
“The people I'm talking about are good at it. They're prepared for it and do the controlled burns the right way,” Gollihare said.
“I'm not worried about guys in my district. They contact the fire department and do it the right way.
“I'm worried about that guy that lights the fire and then goes back into the house. They don't stay with the fire and do it the right way.”
As part of his presentation Johnson said most fire chiefs in the county that he's been able to contact have expressed an opinion the outdoor burn ban should stay in place.
“Four of 12 chiefs were OK with relaxing the burn ban,” Johnson said. “Seven of 12 want to keep the ban because we've got some fire danger some days in the projected weather for later this week.
“A majority of fire chiefs would like the burn to stay.”
Johnson stresses extreme caution is needed with any controlled burns because the “fuel” of dry grass and leaves is still there and represents a high fire danger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.