An easy pass out of jail won’t happen for a suspect believed to have broken into a number of Pauls Valley homes and the building formerly housing the local hospital.
Michael Weaver, 23, remains in jail after his request to leave on his own recognizance was denied by a Garvin County judge.
The denial was based on Weaver being accused of running from Pauls Valley police officers before his arrest moments after a break-in at a dilapidated local house earlier this month. Warrants had also been issued for Weaver’s arrest in neighboring McClain County.
“We have evidence linking him to a number of burglaries,” said Derrick Jolley, assistant police chief in PV.
Weaver is now facing a formal burglary charge here after officers were called Feb. 5 to a possible burglary in progress at a house in the 200 block of Madison.
That happened to be the same morning snow blanketed Pauls Valley and the surrounding area as a neighbor reported seeing a man “lurking” around before going into a back window of the house.
With snow on the ground officers reported tracking foot prints to the residence and the window.
They also reported the shoe print impressions appeared to match the size and particular design of those left at a couple of other local burglaries, along with the break-in earlier this year at the hospital building.
At the Feb. 5 incident police reported parts of the house were exposed to the elements because portions of the roof and an outer wall had collapsed.
After hearing movement in the attic area they determined the suspect was still inside.
With officers talking to the suspect and trying to get him to come down and surrender, he instead broke through a board and down an opening to the porch.
The man, later identified as Weaver, then ran from the scene before officers caught up to him a few blocks away.
As for the hospital break-in, it came in the early morning hours of Jan. 9.
Local police reported the suspect forced his way into the longtime hospital building where he spent three to fours inside looking for what is believed to be drugs.
