No flash for PV's new school

No flashing lights up and in place, meant to slow down motorists, now look to be the only reason a new school in Pauls Valley can't open its doors to classes.
About a month ago school Superintendent Mike Martin started making phone calls to learn more about the lighted school zone signs to be placed along state Highway 19 for a new school building that's about ready to open.
Now it appears to have led to frustration as the school to house students prekindergarten through the third grade might not open as soon as expected even though the building is ready for classes to begin.
“It's frustrating,” Martin said during a recent school board meeting.
“We've busted our tail to get this school built and now we're being held up by this.”
During a recent meeting Martin told all five members of the PV Board of Education the new school on the west side of town is all but complete after a two-year construction period.
He doesn't recommend the school open until those flashing traffic signs are in place next to a highway leading into and out of the school grounds.
“I wouldn't recommend it without flashing lights in place,” Martin said.
Flashing back to mid-December Martin says his efforts to learn more at that time led to his conversations with an Oklahoma Department of Transportation official.
After apparently coming to Pauls Valley to check out the site that official agreed more is needed for a traffic study to determine what safety measures are needed for the highway next to the new school, Martin said.
A previous study concluded flashing school zone lights slowing traffic down and a turn lane cut into the median was all that was needed.
“He said we're going to have to reevaluate the project; reevaluate the total project,” Martin said about the school's traffic study.
“This comes when we're about ready to open any day.”
Martin added both he and school board members have made it clear from the beginning they hoped a traffic light would be placed at the site, along with initial plans to construct an additional lane going eastbound next to SH 19 meant to make a right turn easier for motorists.
Problems were also cited with a left turn lane placed in the highway's median next to the school.
“He said there's not enough storage out there, which means there's not enough space. There's not enough room for two buses to turn,” Martin said about the ODOT official's responses to him.
“I'm anticipating maybe 15 to 20 (vehicles) lined up out there at any one time. I'm concerned about not having enough room out there.”
Martin says he has “no idea” how long the school opening could be delayed because of the traffic sign situation.
He did add later the turn lane likely will be extended to twice its current length and the speed limit to be 35 mph in the actual school zone.
The news is better for another project as a new band building is expected to possibly open for use by students this week.
The new band facility is located on the grounds of PV High School.
•••
Martin told school board members the district is expected to receive around $1 million in CARES Act monies for additional costs coming from COVID-19.
“That pretty much covers the loss of gross production and state aid,” he said about revenue to the district.
Because of the COVID cases today Martin recommends the current A-B schedule continue for local students grades seven through 12.
“We're on the A-B schedule because of the distancing. I can't justify doing anything differently right now.
“I would love to have them back five days (a week) but that does no good if people are getting sick. We still have students testing positive, not the younger students but the ones seventh through 12th grade. It's not the time to bring them back.”
The board did get good news when given an update on the most recent audit of the local school district.
“Overall it's a really good audit,” said auditor Steve Blasingame. “You don't have a lot of big issues.”
• Repair costs are expected to come in at over $122,000 for a downed boiler that powers the heat and air for the PV High School auditorium.
Martin said bids are now being sought for a more conventional system as a replacement at a cost to be at least 50 percent lower.
