No holiday 'boo' - no problem

With Boo on the Bricks called off because of the virus pandemic some alternatives are starting to come together to offer a little holiday fun.
The House Church in PV is planning to hold a Trunk or Treat event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in Wacker Park.
The holiday gathering is scheduled to be in the large parking lot near the park's baseball field.
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ has scheduled a couple of upcoming events in the church's parking lot at 1509 West Grant.
The first is a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31.
Later the same day the church is planning to host a special holiday Trunk or Treat event starting at 6 p.m.
•••
Garvin County District Judge Leah Edwards is among a handful of judges who will have the final say when it comes to who the winners will be for a 37th annual Political Hacks Chili Cookoff.
The event by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Proceeds from this event go to OICA with donations also going to the Donna Nigh Foundation and Children's Hospital of Oklahoma.
Those judging the cookoff are actual judges. Along with Edwards they include Justice Noma Gurich, Judge Trevor Pemberton, Judge Thad Balkman, Judge Kevin McCray and Judge Sheila Stinson.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic chili chefs will set up tailgate style in the OICA parking lot and maintain a safe distance from each other.
Chefs can enter for free online and receive an event apron as a thank-you for competing.
OICA staff will mark each contestant's sample and box them up for attendees to drive through and take samples home where they can vote for their favorite online.
Anyone attending can also donate to a blood drive being held by the Oklahoma Blood Institute and hope to have 50 people participate.
• The McClain County Expo Center parking lot in Purcell is the site of an upcoming Heart of Christmas in October Craft, Vintage & Junk Show.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
• Vintage antiques and “repurposed” junk will take center stage for a community event coming to Stratford.
It's called Vintage Market in the Park now scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Stratford City Park.
Expected to be a part of the community festival are various vintage items, crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and school fundraising booths.
For more information contact Rhonda Prichard at 405-328-0616.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley. The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
