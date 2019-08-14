With a new school year literally right around the corner those last-minute runs for supplies aren't really needed for little ones going to school in Pauls Valley and Whitebead.
That's because of a true community effort with “love” in its name again coming together to make it happen.
It's called Love PV, which is now in its second year of raising enough money to make those pesky supply lists go away for local parents getting their kids ready for the start of classes.
“We want parents to know they don’t have to worry about school supplies,” said Callie Henry.
“We just want to take one thing off your plate. You can focus on clothing, shoes or other needs for your kids.
“We hope it’s a blessing to them as they get the kids ready for a new school year.”
That last-minute thing is important here as the first day of a new year arrives on Thursday, Aug. 15 for both school districts.
Henry reminds parents supplies waiting for the kids on day one through this Love PV drive will be everything on those lists typically put out there just before a new school year.
“We’ll get everything except for a backpack,” she said.
“They’ll need to bring their own backpack, and at the junior high and high school some students need those expensive calculators, which we won’t be getting.”
Just last week volunteers were going here and there sorting through the many boxes of supplies, which were temporarily stored at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
Those going to Whitebead School located just a short distance from PV were even picked up and transported by a bus, complete with that brand new smell, acquired from a bond issue approved by Whitebead voters earlier this year.
As for Pauls Valley, all local schools got some of the supplies with much of them going for the younger kids at the three elementary sites here.
The estimate is more than $57,000 was raised for Love PV, which included a community festival in late June and a leisurely and fun Love PV 5K Walk through the community early in the summer.
