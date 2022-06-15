There was no middle ground in this week's sentencing of a Pauls Valley man who used an assault rifle to fire multiple shots at his own brother during a family squabble that ended in near tragedy in 2020.
With one side appearing relieved, the other showing clear signs of angry disapproval while looking on in the courtroom, Mike Fisher, 52, was handed a 15-year suspended term during a hearing stretching into Monday afternoon.
With that decision Jeff Fisher appeared to have trouble containing himself after he earlier took the stand to recommend his brother be sentenced to a lifetime behind bars.
Instead, District Judge Leah Edwards, commenting it was a violent offense and Mike Fisher probably didn't need to possess firearms, ruled he would not be sentenced to prison time.
“This court does not see the benefit to society of incarcerating this defendant,” Edwards said.
The judge said Fisher would get the suspended sentence and be ordered to pay fines and restitution.
It was back on Aug. 2, 2020 when Fisher fired multiple shots at the truck driven by Jeff Fisher with a family friend riding along as a passenger.
Neither one was injured as Mike Fisher later claimed his brother had threatened him and said he was coming over to his place because of a dispute over a chainsaw. The threat claim was later denied.
During this week's sentencing Mike Fisher stood up in the courtroom and told the judge he was afraid for his life on the day of the incident because his brother had threatened to kill or “beat him up” when he got to his place near PV.
“I really am sorry for what I did. I made a bad decision. I had to deal with it like that my whole life. I apologize,” Fisher said.
“If I could do it over again I would have done a lot of stuff different. I overreacted. I'm sorry what what I done.”
Jeff Fisher's brief time on the stand was used to ask the judge to sentence his brother to prison.
“He should get what everybody else would get,” Jeff Fisher said.
“He should at least get 20. He should go through what I've been through – 20 years in prison.”
The prosecutor in the case, Lesley March, used much of her arguments sifting through a detailed review of previous testimony in the case.
The idea was to try and show it was the defendant who had made the threats and then acted violently with the multiple gunshots as the truck was about 800 feet away while approaching his property.
“When you fire an AK-15 rifle at someone you need to be held accountable, and I would say life in prison,” March said.
Defense attorney Derek Chance of Oklahoma City started his arguments by telling the judge his client is owning up to his mistakes.
“I want to start with what we did was wrong,” Chance said.
“We absolutely acknowledge what we did was wrong. If my client could he would have done things differently, but his mindset at the time of the crime was fear.
“They suggest he was afraid of a fist fight; well, when you're on your own property you shouldn't have to. (Jeff Fisher) came there for one reason and one reason only – whether it was to kill him or whip his ass. He specifically states that they were going to do it John Wayne style.
“His brother is a violent individual.”
Chance asked his client receive a seven-year deferred sentence, along with alcohol and anger management treatment and counseling.
