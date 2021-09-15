No more interim with commissioner

One interim made it official by claiming a win Tuesday in a race to be the next Garvin County commissioner for District 1.
Republican Randy Chandler, who has been serving in the role for most of 2021, claimed the unexpired term by defeating Democrat Kevin Foraker of Maysville.
Chandler claimed the vote count, 716 to 468, which comes to just over 60 percent of the ballots cast.
He now replaces Kenneth Holden, who stepped away for retirement in February after serving in the office for two long tenures.
The office could be back before voters in 2022 for a full four-year term.
District 1 includes Lindsay, Maysville, Paoli and stretches all the way over to the west side of Pauls Valley.
•••
Maysville voters were in full support of a school bond issue, which on Tuesday received nearly 87 percent of the votes.
The school issue easily surpassed the 60 percent supermajority needed by passing by a 282 to 43 count.
The $600,000 issue will now address such issues as the construction and installation of a track, repair and remodel of all local school restrooms, new band uniforms and equipment and scoreboards.
•••
Two propositions for a school bond issue in Lindsay were also passed.
A $1 million issue passed by a 512 to 286 count (64.1 percent). Projects here include STEM science and technology equipment and science labs, along with equipment for a vocational-agriculture building on campus.
A second proposition, $580,000 for schools buses and vehicles, received 66.2 percent (526-268 votes).
In another Lindsay vote it was a close race as Greg Henderson claimed an unexpired term on the Lindsay City Council.
Henderson finished with 35.3 percent of the vote (156) as Robert Brooks fell 16 votes short with 140 (31.7 percent).
Rounding out the election pack were Aaron Aprill with 82 votes and Angel Wilbourn with 63.
•••
A future election is now set in Elmore City.
A couple of municipal offices – an unexpired term for the Ward 3 post on the EC Town Council and a full term for town clerk – are now on the ballot for an election scheduled for Nov. 9.
The resolution calling for the election was submitted Sept. 9 at the Garvin County Election Board in Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.