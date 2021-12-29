Four of Pauls Valley's city council members spent a little extra holiday time with one finalist as the group continues to move forward in its search to find the next local city manager.
The closed-door discussion, most of which included the unidentified candidate, lasted nearly two hours during a special meeting right before PV's city hall closed down for the Christmas holiday.
When it was all over and back in open session Mayor Jocelyn Rushing announced there's no big news just yet as the search is still on to find the replacement for James Frizell, who's retiring this week after serving as PV's city manager the last couple of decades.
“We're taking no action at this point,” Rushing said after the executive session, which is believed to have been a second interview with one of the many candidates applying for the job.
“Next we'll convene and look at making a decision on where to go from here,” she said, adding another special council meeting could come soon. That meeting could come as early as next week.
Frizell, who admits he had thought about retiring for some time, says now just seems like the right time to step away away from a job and staff that he's loved being a part of for many years.
“I get to leave on my own terms,” Frizell said.
“I'm still around. If the new person wants me to help I'll be more than happy to help.”
It was back in August when Frizell announced he would continue serving as city manager through the end of the 2021 year before stepping away for retirement.
Frizell's connection to Pauls Valley started as a police officer and then detective with the local police department for over 10 years. He then served a few years as the local police chief.
All but one of his 22 years in law enforcement was right here in Pauls Valley.
Frizell was named PV's interim city manager on 9/11 – the day of the most tragic terrorist attack in the country's history back on Sept. 11, 2001.
The following February the interim tag was removed as Frizell became city manager on a more permanent basis.
The first round of interviews came back in late November as a total of seven candidates met with the council during closed-door sessions.
