No new term on school board

Pauls Valley's school board member next up for an annual filing period has decided a little early he won't be seeking a new term.
Shelby Humphrey told his fellow Pauls Valley Board of Education members this week he doesn't plan to seek a third term when the filings are held early next month.
“I am not intending to run for office,” Humphrey said.
“It's time. There's been a lot of thought going into it. It was not an easy decision.
“I've enjoyed it, but something was telling me it was time. I wanted you to know first,” he said to his four fellow school members during a regular meeting Nov. 13.
Even with the decision Humphrey will continue serving on the board into 2020.
The exact days of the filing period are Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 2-4, while the times are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Garvin County Election Board located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Local election official Gayla Dean says there's a couple of ways to get a candidate form for anyone interested in running for a school board office.
“Forms are online on the state election board site or here at this office. Either way it needs to wind up here when completed,” she said.
The filings will determine how many or even if any races develop as nearly all the districts in Garvin County will have one five-year term included in the filings.
The exceptions are Whitebead, where board seats are for three-year terms, while a two-year unexpired term is also expected for the Stratford filings.
Any races coming from the filings will be contested during a primary election day of Feb. 11, 2020. A general election date for school board races is April 7.
Also a part of the 2020 election year is a presidential primary vote on March 3.
Then comes filings on April 8-10 for a primary election set for June 30.
Here in Garvin County that includes sheriff, District 2 county commissioner, court clerk and county clerk.
A runoff primary election date is Aug. 25, while the general election in Nov. 3, 2020.
“If they are registered it would be a good idea to verify that their registration is still active,” Dean said about voters.
“If you've had changes you need to update your information.”
