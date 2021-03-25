No stopping outdoor producer

Todd Craighead didn’t let a deliberating birth defect stop him from reaching the heights of being a producer for a longtime television program showing the outdoor life in Oklahoma.
Craighead brought his enthusiasm when telling a Pauls Valley group about his decades of work on the Outdoor Oklahoma program.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation program has aired on the state’s public education broadcast station for more than 45 years now.
Craighead says the weekly show started in 1976 is mostly funded by those permits and licenses people get for fishing and hunting.
“It’s not only the TV show but our entire state agency that’s funded by sportsmen in this state,” Craighead said.
“Our roots are with the sportsmen in this state,” he said adding maybe a third of the show is funded by a federal grant.
With each episode lasting about 26 minutes with no commercials, the first show came from a small corner of an OETA (Oklahoma Educational Television Authority) public television station.
“It was done like a lot of shows with a guest on a set. In those first few years, maybe 20 years or so, the show’s format never changed.”
It started with five producers as new segments were filmed for each of the 52 weeks in a year. That included shows on things like fishing trips, quail hunts and various other wildlife topics.
“It was a vicious, never ending grind. On Thursday and Friday the producers had to be out there in the field doing something for the show even during holidays and bad weather. There was also the editing that sometimes took all night.”
Then in the 1990s OETA made some changes resulting in the outdoor show being moved to the actual outdoors with no set at the station. That’s when some restructuring was needed.
“Instead of being on that comfy couch on the set it had to be done out in the field,” Craighead said as he also stepped in to host the show.
Another change was to film from 26 locations in the state to produce new shows in 13-week segments. The number of producers was also dropped to only three.
“Because of the tremendous passion from the three of us left we were able to produce as quality a show as we could. We had to look at quantity or quality. We made the choice to produce fewer shows and hopefully bump up the quality.”
He says that compares to the same number of similar outdoor shows produced in Texas with a staff of 20.
“Our show is not just deer hunting; it’s not just a science and research show. We try to show every aspect of the wildlife department,” he said.
“We also found the variety of the topics on the show is not as important as the stories. Telling stories is probably what we’re known for and most proud of. Storytelling is my favorite thing to do.”
Craighead has overcome a rare birth defect impacting his limbs.
In the past one of his favorite shows was when he got to interview a young girl who had the exact same condition as him.
The girl also got to go out into the field and wound up landing an eight-pound fish for the show.
“That was really touching and one of the shows I remember the most.”
Another memorable episode involved a young boy as the guest as the show took him to what turned out to be the perfect fishing spot.
Craighead also had a smile when asked if the show had ever done an episode on Bigfoot hunting.
“Our position is there’s no scientific data to warrant a season.”
