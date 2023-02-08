No testimony for now, that will come soon enough, as his next day in court will have to wait for a Pauls Valley man accused of firing multiple gunshots at law enforcement officers last summer.
A preliminary hearing scheduled last week for Bill Philpott, 39, didn’t happen for a couple of reasons.
One was a winter weather system shutting down Garvin County’s courthouse, while another is a state’s request for Philpott to have his competency evaluated.
Philpott is facing five felony counts of shooting with intent to kill after using a variety of pistols and rifles to fire dozens of shots on June 18 forcing officers to take cover behind their vehicles for more than an hour.
Days after the incident Pauls Valley police officer Brittany McGehee testified during a hearing on Philpott’s bail that she, her two children and others were at their residence north of Pauls Valley when it all began.
McGehee said Philpott, a neighbor living close by, was outside screaming threats that he was was going to kill Jerry Kraft and his children. McGehee and Kraft are the parents of the two kids.
The officer said she then heard gunshots as minutes later two more PV officers and one Garvin County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene.
Moments after her family was safely way the gunfire really began as bullets flew above their heads, into the ground and into the officers’ patrol car.
“He came out of the house and just started shooting,” McGehee testified, adding Philpott started with a pistol and later put on a bullet proof vest and used rifles.
At the same hearing Philpott’s mother, Mary Philpott, insisted her son doesn’t have mental health problems if his ADHD, or Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, is kept under control with medications.
Weeks before last week’s scheduled court hearing state prosecutors filed a request to have the defendant examined by an Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services or other qualified forensic examiner.
“Defendant made concerning statements and actions surrounding the incident that led to the charges – screaming like he was in state of rage, stating he doesn’t have a medication problem, he had neighbor problems,” prosecutors stated in the filed court motion, adding Bill Philpott had done doughnuts in the front yard of McGehee’s residence while driving a dually minutes before the shooting began.
The filed document also quoted Mrs. Philpott, who said her son has a “biological condition. It’s not mentally. It does cause mental problems if you don’t watch it. My son takes Adderall.”
She added her son does see “a world-renowned psychiatrist.”
“He was outside, and he was shooting into the field. My son wears a bulletproof vest a lot.”
It also quotes an application by Bill Philpott’s previous defense attorney from last August asking for his competency to be checked out by a professional.
A hearing on the state’s request for a competency evaluation in this case has been been set for next month as Philpott remains in jail with bond denied.
