Witnesses were lined up last week to give their detailed accounts of a potentially deadly shooting erupting last summer as a Pauls Valley area resident fired gunshots at a handful of law enforcement officers.
A full day of testimony didn't happen as Bill Philpott, 40, instead waived his right to a preliminary hearing on May 18 moving the criminal case against him to the next stage.
Philpott has been held with bond denied since the incident on June 18, 2022 when he used a variety of pistols and rifles to fire dozens of gunshots forcing five law enforcement officers to take cover behind their own patrol cars for more than an hour.
Some of those same officers were seated in a Garvin County District courtroom when a restrained Philpott was led in to briefly confer with his attorney, Derek Chance of Oklahoma City, behind closed doors.
When they emerged Chance reminded the judge the plea was not guilty on the five felony charges, one for each officer fired at during the exchange.
“We've gone over the pros and cons of having it,” Chance said about the preliminary hearing.
“His intent is to waive his right to a preliminary hearing.”
As for Philpott, his answer was “yes ma'am” when quizzed by Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak on whether or not it was a “waiving of his own freewill.”
With this step of the process now done Philpott moves onto a formal arraignment in June when a date could be set for a jury trial.
Also at the center of the case is Pauls Valley police officer Brittany McGehee, who along with her two children are neighbors of Philpott a few miles north of Pauls Valley.
On the day of the incident McGehee has previously testified Philpott began screaming out threats aimed at Jerry Kraft and the children. McGehee and Kraft are the parents of the two kids.
Moments after her family was safely away McGehee said the gunfire really began as bullets flew above their heads, into the ground and into law enforcement patrol cars as three Pauls Valley police officers, Kraft and one Garvin County sheriff's deputy were the ones barricaded behind vehicles.
Philpott, who was wearing body armor, used the guns to fire at least 40 shots before a Chickasaw Lighthorse Police tactical team used an armored vehicle to give the officers cover and the chance to get away safely without any injuries.
Philpott, who was arrested after being shot by Lighthorse officers, was later taken for medical attention. Since then he's been held without bond in Garvin County jail.
Supporters have stated they believe Philpott's actions were the result of an extreme reaction to some medication for his Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder condition.
