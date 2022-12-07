A law enforcement officer failing to show up as a potential witness put testimony on hold for now in the case of a Garvin County woman accused of planting child pornography on her former husband's phone.
Lacy Dawn Hucks, 33, was restrained in chains and dressed in an inmate suit while looking on as her hearing in a Pauls Valley courtroom never really got started because one scheduled witness wasn't there.
Hucks and her friend, Angel Ruth Moore, 40, are accused of coming up with a plan this past spring to get Hucks' ex-husband in trouble with the law by placing more than 600 images of child porn on his phone.
The scheme backfired with both now facing multiple criminal charges. During last week's gathering in Garvin County District Court it was Moore who waived her right to a preliminary hearing, while Hucks sat her with her attorney Arlan Bullard of Pauls Valley.
Any planned testimony was quickly shutdown when it was learned one of the officers involved in the case had not honored a subpoena calling for him to appear as a possible witness for the state.
Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner said Jared Martinez was a county sheriff's deputy here at the time the Hucks case broke and is now in training to be a Chickasaw Lighthorse police officer.
“He is in training and not going to respond to the subpoena,” Miner said during the brief hearing Nov. 30.
“We have two other witnesses in the courtroom. Mr. Martinez is an essential witness in terms of the chain of custody.
“Training does not trump law enforcement from appearing in court.”
Briefly taking the stand was Luz Medina, victim-witness coordinator in the DA's office here in Garvin County
Medina said she typically sends a subpoena by email to a witness and them a text message reminder that the “case is going.”
“He said he must have missed that subpoena and that 'I am out of town training this week,'” Medina said, adding the subpoena was sent on time to Martinez' personal email.
With that established, Miner asked for Hucks' hearing to be postponed until all his witnesses can be there.
“I would ask that this matter be continued until we issue new subpoenas,” he said.
As Hucks' attorney, Bullard didn't have a problem with the postponement as he also wants all the witnesses to be available.
“We don't want to waive anything and that includes a chain of custody witness,” Bullard said.
In the end Hucks' preliminary hearing was pushed to January.
It was back on April 18 when authorities believe the two women hatched a “scheme” to get Hucks' former husband arrested by falsely planting the child porn on his phone.
On that same day Moore went to the Wynnewood police station to report seeing child porn on the man's phone. She had the phone with her as several hundred graphic images could be seen.
The man was later arrested, but a search of his residence resulted in officers finding a phone containing no questionable images or videos of porn.
Officers reported at the time the man claimed to have lost the phone but was not concerned because it wasn't his primary phone.
Investigators later reported learning the two women were friends who had communicated about filing a false report on the man.
