One motorist's failure to yield to another one is the reported cause of a two-vehicle accident in neighboring Murray County involving a Stratford woman this past weekend.
Injured in the Saturday afternoon wreck was 77-year-old Leyrene Whitmore of Stratford.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Monday shows Whitmore was driving a 2008 Dodge Nitro with two youngsters riding as passengers – a 14-year-old boy and a girl, 6.
The sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound on state Highway 7 when at around 2:20 p.m. July 18, while attempting to turn southbound onto Chickasaw, it collided with a second vehicle at a site about 2 ½ miles west of Sulphur.
That second vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Journey, was being driven by Mynyown Lewis, 32, of Ardmore. It was traveling eastbound on SH 7 when the collision occurred.
Troopers listed the cause of the accident as “failure to yield.”
Whitmore was taken by a Murray County EMS ambulance to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur. She was transferred to Mercy Hospital in Ada, where she was initially admitted in stable condition with head, leg and trunk injuries.
The two children in her vehicle were treated and released from the same hospital in Sulphur, which is the same story for Lewis, according to the OHP.
The three other individuals in Lewis' vehicle were Gary Inglett, 29, and two 11-year-old girls. All are from Ardmore.
The trio was taken by ambulance or personal vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where each one was treated and released.
Troopers concluded only Whitmore was not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were Sulphur firefighters and Murray County deputies.
