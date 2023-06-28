Noodlers bring in the big fish

Big fish were again king, or at least the noodler hauling them in, as there were plenty of big ones coming in for the recent Okie Noodling Tournament in Pauls Valley.
For the 23rd annual event held June 17 in Wacker Park the top fish of all was one weighing 68.90 pounds caught by Sammy Cooper Jr.
The fish topped the list for the Natural Division, while Cody Stracy’s fish weighing just over 63 pounds was tops in the Scuba Division.
Natural Division
1st – Sammy Cooper Jr., 68.90 pounds.
2nd – River Williams, 65.90 pounds.
3rd – Dakota Widuq, 59.98 pounds.
4th – Grant Armstrong, 53.27 pounds.
5th – Eli Hobson, 52.45 pounds.
6th – Michael Browning, 50.80 pounds.
Scuba Division
1st – Cody Stacy, 63.04 pounds.
2nd – Clay Armstrong, 56.46 pounds.
3rd – Kodi Bennett, 56.37 pounds.
4th – Travis Bice, 53.41 pounds.
5th – Derrick Nelms, 53.41 pounds.
6th – Nathan Williams, 51.16 pounds.
Top Female Noodler – Kodi Bennett.
Top Female Runner Up – Roka Davis, 50.06 pounds.
Top Youth Noodler – River Williams.
Top Youth Runner Up – Grant Armstrong
The smallest fish of 3.69 pounds came from Gabriel Todd.
Kaitlin Craig was crowned this years Okie Noodling Queen.
