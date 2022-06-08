Noodling event brings big catches

What started out years ago as a simple gathering to marvel at the big catches, Pauls Valley's annual Okie Noodling Tournament has become a tradition known worldwide.
It looks like honoring that tradition will be at the center for some as the 22nd annual noodling event is set to splash down next week in the heart of PV.
With this being her first year as the local tourism director, Becky Ledbetter says all the hard work leading up to the event June 17-18 is really meant to honor its creator – the late, great Phil Henderson.
“I want to honor what Phil started. It's an honor for me,” she said.
“Okie Noodling has been around for many years. To the town of Pauls Valley it brings tradition. It's tradition for us.
“Okie Noodling on its own is tradition with parents passing it on to their family.”
Henderson organized the very first Okie Noodling event all those years ago held in the parking lot of Bob's Pig Shop.
A few years later the popularity of the event, featuring monster-size catfish pulled out of the water by noodlers with their bare hands, forced a move to the larger Wacker Park.
That means literally thousands of people coming into Pauls Valley for the two-day summer event that starts with a Friday night concert.
After the 2020 noodling event was canceled because of the pandemic, last year's turnout shows people will come in bunches as they're ready to get out and have a good time at a festival gathering like this one.
“We have a couple of new things. The American Cornhole Association will be here and put on a cornhole tournament. We'll also have a mechanical bull set up.
“It should be a lot of fun. I expect a really good turnout,” Ledbetter adds.
•••
The noodling event officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, June 17 as the Read Southall Band will take the stage for a concert, along with Carson Jeffery.
“Online sales for Friday night's concert has been going pretty well.”
Then comes a full day of the Okie Noodling Tournament on Saturday, June 18.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Cornhole tournament.
• Noon to 6 p.m. – Live noodling demos and fish weigh-ins.
• 1 p.m. – PV Chamber of Commerce watermelon crawl.
• 3 p.m. – Men's only wet T-shirt contest.
• 3 to 8 p.m. – Cornhole tournament.
• 4 p.m. – Chamber Kid's Catfish Eating Competition.
• 6 p.m. – 2022 Okie Noodling Queen Competition.
• 6 p.m. – A free concert featuring the Josh Abbott Band, along with Grady Spencer and the Work.
• 7:30 p.m. – Tournament winners announced.
•••
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other local agencies are looking to put a real wrap on the noodling event with a sobriety checkpoint scheduled from 11 p.m. Saturday night, June 18 through to about 1 p.m. Sunday morning.
The site of the checkpoint is expected to be at U.S. Highway 77 as it connects to Wacker Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.