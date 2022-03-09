Noodling tunes could get a charge

To charge or not to charge – that appears to be the new question for what’s been a free concert the night before Pauls Valley’s big Okie Noodling event each summer.
With the exception of a pandemic shutdown in 2020 there’s been a live concert for a few years the Friday night before all the noodling festivities the following day in the local Wacker Park.
Right now there’s no finalized plan as city of PV officials like Becky Ledbetter, who serves as the local tourism director, are looking into the possibility of charging admission to the Okie Noodling Eve concert.
During a recent meeting Ledbetter told tourism board members the idea is being considered as part of a bigger plan to help the overall event.
“We’re looking at this in order to have better bands and to help the whole noodling event,” Ledbetter said. “We were just thinking about it. We just want to address it.
“Our events try to make money because we want to see it grow. The bids are in for the bands and that costs. It’s been a free Friday night concert but there’s no profit from it. You don’t understand what it takes to put these concerts on.
“It can bring 10,000 people into Pauls Valley for this and they stay in our hotels. Those hotels are booked, it brings in that many people.”
Being considered is the possibility of selling tickets early online, maybe for $10, with the price going up slightly on the day of the concert.
“I’m concerned about turning people away and people thinking it’s become a money grab. I’ve heard people say that,” said tourism board member Jesse Alvarado.
According to Ledbetter, a really big positive is this year’s noodling event already has a $50,000 sponsorship.
The tourism board did approve a motion to follow Ledbetter’s recommendations on possibly making the change to admissions for the Friday night concert before the Okie Noodling Tournament, which typically comes the third week in June.
The tourism board also recommends about $22,000 in tourism funds be approved to help with an effort to provide a big boost to Pauls Valley’s activities in the downtown area during the Christmas season.
Nancy Runge, president of the PV Chamber of Commerce, said the group’s board of directors is hoping to bring in more to be added to things like the annual Parade of Lights, along with the chamber bucks and holiday window programs.
“The board wants to do something big for Christmas. Except for the parade there’s nothing going on downtown,” Runge said.
“We came up with the idea of holding a Christmas market and vendors come into the downtown area,” she said, adding that would include crafts and other types of things for the market.
Other ideas for activities could be different kinds of contests or even a winter fashion show.
“It’s for Pauls Valley,” said tourism board member C.J. Peachlyn.
“It’s for the citizens. I move we approve this.”
Although not a part of this action Ledbetter said there is still some interest out there in the city offering an ice skating activity during the Christmas season as in years past.
“We have people that still call us and ask about it,” Ledbetter said about an ice skating rink being set up at the local train depot.
During the recent meeting Woodie Hill said work is still ongoing to help the monthly Pauls Valley Opry shows grow even bigger in the future.
“We were actually growing when COVID hit. We have not recovered,” Hill said.
