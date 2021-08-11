It was only a small sample size but the first few weeks of Pauls Valley’s newest school this past year was still described as a good start.
With a new school year now only hours away with the first day on Thursday, Aug. 12 the two administrators at Pauls Valley Elementary School say the start was a good one for the facility that's replaced a couple local icons.
The time was back on March 1 when the doors of the new school opened for the first time on the west side of town.
That’s when it officially replaced Jefferson and Jackson schools, which is where local students spent their school days for several decades.
Although the new school housing prekindergarten through the third grade only had a relatively short time before the previous school year ended both Principal Kristi Herd and Assistant Principal Brenda Pyle agree the new building got off to a good start.
“It was a great start,” Herd said. “We have lots more space here, and everything went well after we moved in.”
“It was wonderful, a lot of excitement, an organized start,” Pyle adds.
“The kids picked everything up as far as where they needed to be. There were some snags the first couple of days, namely the traffic pick-up of students after school. After that got worked out it was like clock-work here.”
After voters approved a bond issue to pay for the new school it took a couple of years to get it constructed to replace the two iconic schools. Both were built back in 1940.
Apparently the start of the new school year went so well toward the end activities like kindergarten graduation seemed to take some back to those times before the virus pandemic.
“Planning and communication was the key to getting us off to such a good start. For us this was our return to normalcy,” Pyle said.
