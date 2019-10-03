Not guilty was the verdict Thursday for a former Ninnekah school administrator accused of trying to smother his girlfriend with a pillow just over a year ago at their Lindsay residence.
Todd Bunch, 47, was acquitted of a single domestic assault charge by a seven-man, five-woman jury wrapping up his trial as it stretched into a fourth day in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
Bunch has denied the allegation by his live-in girlfriend at the time, Morgan Reed, that he jumped on her as she slept in the early morning hours of June 14, 2018.
Reed had claimed she thought she was going to die from the attempted strangulation.
