Not just a regular school day

It won’t just be a regular Monday school day for some as March 1 is still the date to officially get classes going in Pauls Valley’s brand new elementary school.
The journey has been long as three school bond elections over the years have now led to next week’s opening of the newly built Pauls Valley Elementary School on the west side of town.
Once open it will be the new home for the youngest of PV students – from prekindergarten all the way through the third grade.
Superintendent Mike Martin says teachers from both Jackson Elementary and Jefferson Early Learning Center have been working behind the scenes for some time preparing to make the big move.
“Teachers have already been moving into the new school. Their current classrooms are pretty bare,” Martin said.
“They’ve had training on how to use all the new tech at the new school. They know how to utilize all the tech, so I would say they’re ready to go.
“I think everyone is really excited. I know teachers are excited and appreciative of everything they’re getting with this new school. They’re ready to get in there.”
Another preparation for the opening of the new school involves the vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
Martin says vaccinations are scheduled for local school employees this week at the Garvin County Health Department.
With the opening of the new school it also means questions over how things will work when it comes to the drop off and pick up of school children.
Martin says answers on that will come in an online presentation on how traffic will work in and out of the school.
“We’ll be doing a video on Facebook showing parents how to come and where to drop off their kids,” he said.
Many parents are also getting their own up close look with tours of the school this week during a couple of parent-teacher days.
Traffic will also be impacted for motorists on state Highway 19 as yellow signs already in place show the speed limit will be 35 mph next to the new school.
The Pauls Valley Police Department as a whole also has an eye on the situation as many there know first-hand just how fast many vehicles travel at the same spot.
Assistant Chief Derrick Jolley says the hope is drivers will be mindful and slow down when they approach that part of a road also called West Grant Avenue.
“We don’t know what to expect,” Jolley said. “We have concerns but it could go smooth; at least that’s what we hope for.
“Everyone here has concerns. It does get reckless right there,” he said about the state highway next to the site of the new school.
“All of our officers have said speed out there is way too fast. At the same time it’s a state highway and we having nothing to say about it.
“Almost all of us have stories of pulling people over going at least 70 (mph) right there.”
Those concerns are also centered on traffic making left turns onto the school grounds.
“It could be a problem right now with the westbound traffic turning left into the school. All that traffic trying to turn across those lanes could be a problem.”
Traffic control signs out there now are temporary and more of a recommended speed limit. That will change when more permanent flashing speed signs are in place a few weeks from now.
“Once we get the new flashing signs up the speed limit out there is an enforceable thing,” Jolley said.
“You’re going to see officers out there to help maintain the speed out in front of that school.”
Another concern is what happens to the old schools being vacated for the new one.
They are Jackson Elementary and Jefferson Early Learning Center – two schools built back in 1940.
When the new elementary school opens both Jackson and Jefferson are not scheduled for any use.
“They will be staying empty,” Martin said about two properties still owned by the local school district.
“There won’t be any activity in there after we open the new school. We will figure out what to do with those properties later.”
Jolley says local law enforcement are also thinking about those school buildings being vacated.
“Another concern is once they vacate those other school buildings what better place for mischief,” he said.
“We’re going to watch those building for people breaking in when they’re empty.”
