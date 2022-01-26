Not too late for early voting

It's too late for mailed absentees but not for early voting for an upcoming election in two Garvin County towns.
The actual election day is Feb. 8 for an Elmore City municipal race and Wynnewood school bond issue.
Voters there can cast their ballots early from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4 at the Garvin County Election Board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Election Secretary Gayla Dean says voters don't need to “provide an excuse” to vote early, although some form of voter ID is needed.
“This is a great option for those who will be out of town on election day or what want to avoid lines at the precincts,” Dean said.
Jason Smith and Derek Allen Upshaw are in a race to claim the two-year unexpired term of the Ward 2 office on the Elmore City Council.
In Wynnewood it's a bond issue on the February ballot.
The first proposition in the Wynnewood issue is $210,000 for technology districtwide, while a second proposition is $350,000 for school buses and transportation.
School bond issues must receive at least 60 percent support to pass.
A couple of Garvin County school races are on the ballot for April 5.
One is in Whitebead as school board incumbent Jess Patton is set to go against challenger Belinda Hunt.
Another race is in the Elmore City-Pernell district as Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens filed to run for one school board office.
Voter registration for this election is by March 11, while the absentee deadline is by March 21.
