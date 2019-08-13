Not too late for queen entries

It's still not too late for young ladies in Garvin County to put their names in the hat for county fair queen or princess.
The contest to name the winners in three age categories won't come until Tuesday, Aug. 20 as the royalty winners are scheduled to be named a couple of nights later during the 104th Garvin County Fair at the fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Contestants will need to sell raffle tickets, write an essay about what the Garvin County Fair means to them and do an interview with a panel of three ladies.
Age groups include 5 to 9 for Princess, 10 to 14 for Junior Queen and 15 to 18 for Queen.
To find out more call Marsha Martin at 405-880-2754 or drop by the OSU Extension office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
•••
This year's county fair actually comes all next week.
The fair kicks off with open, OHCE and 4-H indoor entries accepted on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
To save time, exhibitors may also submit entry forms no later than Aug. 15 and have entry forms printed for them. FFA Farm Shop entries will be taken as well.
Coloring contest sheets are also available and will be sent to the schools for the children who wish to enter.
Categories are 3 years and under, pre-K and kindergarten, first and second grade and third and fourth grade. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three in each division.
Children’s Day activities will take place Thursday and Friday, Aug. 22-23, featuring hands-on programs, games, demonstrations, a petting zoo, OSU’s Bug Adventure, OKC Zoo animals, 4-H STEM activities and plenty of others.
Much like last year children taking part in the activities will again be fed lunch while at the fairgrounds.
There's also a cornhole tournament, wiener dog races, kiddie tractor pull, best dressed pet, Barnyard Shenanigans, apple pie and salsa contests, turtle races and what called the Ag Olympics as the fair stretches into Saturday evening, Aug. 24.
A listing of the daily schedule for the Garvin County Fair can be found on page 6A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.