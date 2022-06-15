Now down to the early voting

All that's really left before the arrival of a primary election is a three-day early voting period coming really soon.
Election day is actually June 28, but voters in Garvin County can get an early jump with in-person absentee voting set for late next week.
The early voting at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
The hours on election day are the traditional 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
A long list of candidate races will come on the Republican primary ballot, while on the Democratic side it's really only a couple.
Here in Garvin County all voters can vote on the issue of whether or not to allow liquor package stores in the county to be open on Sundays.
Voters registered as Independent can vote in the Democratic primary, while Libertarians can only vote on the county proposition.
Here in Garvin County two races are for the state Legislature.
District 42 state Rep. Cindy Roe has a Republican challenger in Matthew Huggans, while Democrat Steve Jarman of Pauls Valley will face the winner in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent state Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48 will go against Republican challenger April Brown in the primary vote.
A single Garvin County race waiting for the general election in November is between current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall and challenger Laura McClain, who is an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
Races on the Republican primary ballot on June 28 include governor, auditor, attorney general, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction and labor and corporation commissioner.
Also there are races for two U.S. Senate offices and U.S. representative.
The new list of voting precincts in Garvin County is:
No. 1 – REC Multi-purpose Building in Lindsay.
No. 3 – Erin Springs Baptist Church.
No. 5 – Maysville Methodist Church.
No. 6 – Paoli Senior Citizens Center.
No. 7 – Trinity Baptist Church in PV, 108 Loftin Lane.
No. 8 – Valley Christian Church in PV, 2001 S. Walnut.
No. 9 – Elmore City Community Building.
No. 13 – Hennepin Community Building/Fire Station.
No. 15 – PV Methodist Church, 401 N. Willow.
No. 16 – Truck Unlimited, NE corner at I-35 and SH 29.
No. 17 – Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
No. 18 – Bosa Center in PV.
No. 20 – Wynnewood Senior Citizens Center.
No. 25 – Walker Fire Department.
