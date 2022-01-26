Now is the time for homeless help

The chill of freezing winter weather has volunteers with a new group anxious about how they can provide help sooner rather than later to those without a home.
The arctic cold outside on some days and mornings has those volunteers with the new nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow of Garvin County group wondering how they can get things started soon when it comes to helping the homeless community in Pauls Valley and the county as a whole.
Discussion during the most recent meeting of officers and board members centered on these early steps needed to actually begin helping those in the area without a home.
With clear concern about homeless folks being forced to battle freezing winter days and nights, volunteers say the two top priorities are setting up a way to accept monetary donations and figuring out how to offer an emergency shelter.
“To help the homeless we've got to have a place where they can come,” said Elaine Howsley, local pastor and board treasurer.
“We've got to establish a place – a place where people can come for help.”
Another pastor, Diana Pruitt, says the local First United Methodist Church saw more visitors over the recent holidays, many likely without a home, asking for food or other types of help.
“We got hit big time with people during the two-week period when the Samaritans were closed,” Pruitt said, referring to the church and the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry in Wacker Park.
“We saw more folks who were homeless. During that two-week period people on bicycles and walking were coming to our church asking for help.”
Right now when there is inclement weather or freezing temperatures those without a home sometimes turn to the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance for help.
Members of the Hope group are clear about a push coming to find some type of building in Pauls Valley that could be used as an emergency shelter when the temperature dips down below freezing.
They're also quick to stress if a place is found to set up a shelter there will also be a need for cots, blankets, supplies and plenty of volunteers to staff the facility when it's being used.
“Even if we have a place for a shelter we need to have people willing to man it,” Pruitt said.
“We also need to decide what the parameters of that are going to be.”
If a shelter is established in town one idea to get the word out is to put notices at the local bus station and on the various blessing boxes containing food at a number of local churches.
There was also discussion of possibly setting up transportation to shelters in Norman or Ada until one can be established here.
Another priority is providing the money needed to maintain a shelter operation or any other option provided by the group at some point in the future.
The group's new mailing address is P.O. Box 882 in Pauls Valley, while an account at a Pauls Valley bank is expected to be established soon as a place to accept donations to the cause.
