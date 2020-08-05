Numbers in for hospital petition

The numbers are in as the fate of a petition asking for an audit of Pauls Valley's former hospital closed nearly two years ago still remains unknown.
Two members of the Garvin County Election Board voted Wednesday morning to acknowledge the completion of the signature verification process as the petition will next go to the state auditor's office in Oklahoma City.
Secretary Gayla Dean and fellow board member Pam Spaeth only announced the numbers during the brief special meeting as the question over whether or not there will be an audit remains for state auditors to determine.
The total signatures collected in the petition drive stretching from late June to July 24 comes to 363.
The invalid signatures totals 83, while the ones described as valid are 280.
“The state auditor's office has asked us to verify voter registration signatures for Pauls Valley,” Dean said during the meeting earlier today in the election board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“To be valid they must be residing within the boundaries of the city of Pauls Valley,” she said about the actual signatures collected.
“There were some signatures registered with Pauls Valley addresses but not registered within the municipality of Pauls Valley.”
Individuals working on the petition drive have previously said they believed at least 294 verified signatures needed to be collected for an audit to be called.
During the meeting Dean again stressed only officials with the state auditor's office can determine if enough signatures were collected to make an audit happen.
The main focus of the petition is calling for an investigative audit on how the local hospital was operated in its final years and the specifics of the facility’s closure in 2018. The specific areas include:
• Determine if financing arrangements (revenue notes, loans, etc.) have been properly managed.
• Determine if sales tax revenue has been used according to its designated purposes.
• Evaluate the recall petition process and related communications and results.
• Review contracts, lease agreements and bid processes of the hospital facility and the ambulance service.
• Determine if the city has failed to pay wages and related benefits to former hospital employees.
• Review the city’s management/relationship with nursing home facilities across the state of Oklahoma.
• Review the possible violations of the Open Meeting Act and the Open Records Act.
• Review payments to selected personnel (contract labor, legal services, etc.).
•••
During a tourism board meeting Tuesday night Pauls Valley City Manager James Frizell was asked about the possibility of an audit coming from the petition.
He said it's pretty simple – if auditors do notify the city about an audit Frizell said he and other city employess will do what they're instructed by auditors.
“If it goes through we'll be notified by the state auditor's office and told to set that money aside,” Frizell said, adding that estimates are as high as $80,000 for an audit.
“We'll need to account for that $80,000. If it does come we've got to prepare. It could affect our water rates. The money would need to come from somewhere.”
