Numbers look good for petition

The numbers look good for a citizens' petition asking state officials to audit the city of Pauls Valley books with a focus on the local hospital closing down two years ago.
Garvin County election officials, working last week to verify signatures, announced a total of 374 names were on the petition.
Needing at least 304 signatures of voters with a residence registered inside of Pauls Valley’s city limits to pass it was determined 317 on the petition are considered valid, while another 57 were invalid.
That means an investigative audit called for in the petition looks to be on the horizon and could be scheduled at a later time as findings are next being mailed to the state auditor's office.
Skip Mitchell, leading voice for this petition effort and a previous one this past summer that fell just short, told the PV Democrat it was good to get the news about the petition numbers this time around.
“I'm thrilled that it passed but saddened that 131 employees haven't been made whole and that one of them has since passed away,” he said about the hospital workforce at the time of the facility's closure.
“But it's a great victory for the citizens of Pauls Valley. Hopefully we'll find out the truth about what happened with the hospital.”
With the petition's passage Mitchell says he plans to step back to watch what happens and continue offering support to former hospital employees.
Mitchell has maintained there's still many questions about how the hospital was operated in its final years and what led to its closure in October 2018.
A total of eight items are listed on this second petition, which has a specific timeline listed between 2015 and 2020.
1. Determine if financing arrangements, including a $500,000 loan made to Southern Plains, have been properly managed.
2. Determine if sales tax revenue has been used according to its designated purposes.
3. Evaluate the recall petition process and related communications and results.
4. Review contracts, lease agreements and bid processes of the hospital facility and the ambulance service.
5. Determine if the city has failed to pay wages and related benefits to former hospital employees.
6. Review the city’s management/relationship with nursing home facilities across the state of Oklahoma.
7. Review possible violations of the Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act.
8. Review payments to selected personnel.
Petition documents show the estimated cost for an audit is from $40,000 to $80,000, which if conducted will be paid for by the city of Pauls Valley.
The final numbers for the petition were announced during a special meeting by the Garvin County Election Board on Nov. 20.
Secretary Gayla Dean was joined by fellow board members Pam Spaeth and Mary Bogan for the brief meeting in the county courthouse in PV.
“We're here to certify the completion of the verification process,” Dean said about all the signatures collected in the petition.
“We use a state computer to see if they're registered to vote and registered in the municipality of Pauls Valley.
“We don't just say yea or nay. We go through the nays again to research it. We check to see if they changed a name or an address after the fact of the petition.
“We processed them thoroughly to determine the number of valid and invalid signatures. Now we'll mail it back to the auditors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.