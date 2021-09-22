Numbers now in for ambulance services

Pauls Valley’s city council now knows the numbers and how much money is coming from a Garvin County sales tax to help pay for a portion of local ambulance services.
In the neighborhood of $10,000 a month is now coming in for each of the six EMS districts thanks to a portion of a half cent county tax renewed earlier this year.
The update during a recent council meeting came from Dave Johnson, emergency management director for Garvin County.
“The sales tax money started collecting in July and August. We’ll handle it pretty much like the county fire sales tax,” Johnson said, referring to a quarter cent sales tax providing funding to all 12 fire departments in the county.
“There are county accounts for each of the six communities or ambulance districts across the county. It’s divided equally among the six EMS services within the county.
“This is money for the Pauls Valley EMS services, and it’s up to you to spend it the way you need.”
Johnson and his assistant director, Tom Lawson, have been authorized as the receiving agents for the sales tax revenue.
The majority of the half cent tax revenues, 80 percent, funds three public safety areas. A total of 36 percent is earmarked to fund public ambulance services in Garvin County.
According to Johnson, the funding for each district in July came to $9,838.58, while in August that total was $10,133.11.
The ambulance districts in Garvin County are centered in Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City, Maysville and Lindsay.
Johnson says the process involves the district submitting a purchase order, the county then disburses the money and the district uses the funds to pay for its EMS expenses.
An actual example comes from Maysville where a resident has been given the green light to receive EMT training with the funds to pay for it coming from the local district’s share of the county EMS sales tax revenue.
“That’s exactly the kind of thing this money is meant for,” Johnson adds.
Here in Pauls Valley, local Police Chief Mitch McGill, who has been right in the middle of the work to ensure PV has an ambulance service, says the funding will help pay for a portion of the $240,000 cost for Mercy to provide the ambulance service here.
“I’m glad we’re getting something,” he said. “This will be a real big help for us. It definitely helps the city by not having to supplement so much for the ambulance service.
“It will come to about half of what we pay.”
During last week’s meeting there was some council discussion on why the revenue is divided equally when the PV district spends more money to have two paramedic equipped ambulances, while other districts may have only one basic EMT level ambulance available for residents in that general area.
“We’re providing more services to a larger area,” McGill says.
“On the other side of that is one will say we’re bringing in more sales tax money so we can afford to spend more on the service and get a little less of the revenue.
“The fact is every EMS district in the county needs more revenue no matter how big or small it is or the services it provides.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.