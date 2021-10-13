Numbers now in for school demolitions

The numbers are now in as work to demolish two iconic old school buildings in Pauls Valley could get started as early as later this year.
A total of five bids were opened Wednesday afternoon for a project that calls for the demolition of the Jefferson Early Learning Center and Jackson Elementary school buildings, both serving as a school home for many local children since they were built in 1940.
Both have been unused since March when a new elementary school opened for all local school kids ranging from prekindergarten through the third grade.
Bids ranged from near $200,000 to just over $500,000 as the PV Board of Education is expected to look closer at the issue during its regular meeting in November.
More details will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
