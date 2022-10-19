The numbers were way up there for the marijuana plants found at what turned out to be an illegal grow operation near Pauls Valley.
When it was over two suspects were in custody as officers from different agencies reported counting up nearly 14,000 marijuana plants and almost 200 pounds of the processed drug.
Although both have already been released posting bonds of $50,000 each, a trio of felony charges are now facing Mei Ying Yang, 51, and Xing Song Yang, 59.
It was back on Oct. 4 when agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, a district task force and Garvin County sheriff's deputies converged at the site east of Pauls Valley to conduct a search.
An affidavit filed in the case shows the location had four different OBN applications for a marijuana registration.
As it turns out none of those applications had been approved, and the site didn't have a license to grow marijuana.
When all the work was finished the final count total was 13,743 marijuana plants on the property, along with about 188 pounds of marijuana “flower.”
Both defendants now have court dates set for early December.
The numbers were also big for another illegal grow site busted near Elmore City.
The “illicit cultivation of marijuana” is what OBN agents called the site as again two suspects were taken into custody.
The search on Oct. 6 resulted in the arrests of Jing Zhi Ruan, 43, and Michael Yukun Feng, 29.
Agents reported finding more than 3,500 marijuana plants, over 200 pounds of processed and trimmed marijuana and several firearms.
Both subjects appeared to be living at the site full-time as more than 1,000 marijuana plants and about four pounds of the processed drug were found near the residence's kitchen.
Agents report the entire operation was illegal because it had no OBN registration to grow marijuana or license with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
•••
A traffic stop on Oct. 4 resulted in Garvin County sheriff's deputies finding 68 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.
The stop came in between Wynnewood and Elmore City as the driver, Phi Hong Cai, 37, told deputies he was driving the marijuana from a grow site somewhere in Garvin County to where he's from – Houston, Texas.
Found in the vehicle's trunk were three large bags with smaller, sealed packages of the drug.
Cai claims he works for a friend who gave him GPS coordinates earlier in the day and told him to drive to Oklahoma to pick up packages from an unknown person by the side of the road.
Cai said he drove to the coordinates, where he was told to back into a driveway and open the trunk.
Three male subjects then loaded the bags of marijuana in the trunk as Cai said he was told to leave.
“He paid no money for these packages and knew he was picking up marijuana.”
Cai was arrested and did receive one felony count of trafficking marijuana.
