Numbers up for big noodling event

The numbers are starting to get up there as plans continue for Pauls Valley’s Okie Noodling event coming this summer.
With a good chunk of change already raised privately, members of the local tourism board added to that by recommending $34,500 in tourism monies be approved by the city council to support the event.
Tourism director Becky Ledbetter says $79,000 has been raised for the event with $50,000 of that coming from one sponsor.
A lot of money for sure, but she’s quick to add the private funds still doesn’t quite cover the cost of the bands coming to perform on the Friday night before the actual noodling tournament, as well as after the Saturday gathering in Wacker Park.
“I haven’t raised enough to cover the advertising,” Ledbetter said during a recent tourism board meeting.
“It’s not cheap to advertise with TV, radio and newspapers.”
Scheduled to take the Okie Noodling Eve stage on Friday night are headliner Read Southall Band with Carson Jeffrey opening.
Advance tickets for this show are $12.50 and available online. Those tickets go to $15 on the night of the show.
After the noodling event the following day there will be a free concert with Grady Spencer and the Work opening up followed by the Josh Abbott Band.
Ledbetter adds a new activity at the noodling event is a mechanical bull.
•••
It was a split vote this time around as no tourism funding is being recommended for an outdoor concert coming a couple of days before Pauls Valley’s big July 4th celebration.
By a 3-2 vote the board voted not to recommend a request for $6,300 in funding be approved for the Opry in the Park event.
The vote came after a motion was made by Terry Matthews to fund the event, which for the past few years has been a free show by the Pauls Valley Opry at the bandshell in Wacker Park.
“I second that because I like what they do,” Peachlyn said.
In the end they were the only two voting for the motion, although all five members of the tourism board agree the show is a good one for the community.
Only weeks ago members said their opposition to the request is about putting tourism dollars into two events, the outdoor opry show and the local July 4th celebration, that are so close together.
“We’re trying to maximize every tourism dollar to benefit this show,” McGee said at a previous tourism meeting.
“Could this money be better spent at another time of year,” he said during last week’s meeting.
Woodie Hill’s response was “maybe.”
“We’ll still have a show; either way you go with this it won’t hurt my feelings,” said Hill, who along with his wife Becky have led the opry effort from the start.
Hill did remind tourism board members it was the board that came to them seven years ago asking if they could organize a free outdoor show just before July 4th paid for by tourism sales tax monies.
Despite the vote the board is expected to recommend $9,000 in tourism funds be approved for advertising with the opry during its monthly shows. That comes to $750 a month if finalized.
