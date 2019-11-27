Pauls Valley city officials appear to agree it was a nice try but holding onto the licenses of nursing homes in the hope of improving local healthcare just isn’t going to work.
In a recent meeting members of the PV City Council heard the opinions and voted to revert nine licenses for nursing homes in the state, all managed by the Stonegate company of Texas, back to their owners next year, which could lead to a similar fate for the remaining few licenses left.
The reason – all indications are a federal reimbursement program, meant to help bring in extra dollars to help a city or region with its healthcare needs, doesn’t look likely to be given the green light in the state of Oklahoma.
For some time Pauls Valley has been among the Oklahoma municipalities acquiring nursing home licenses. The idea has been to pursue a federal program, the Nursing Facility Upper Payment Limit program, or UPL, offered through the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
For PV officials the goal at the start was to use additional Medicaid monies from that program to help keep a hospital open here.
Stonegate official Eddie Parades says recent talks with Gov. Kevin Stitt lead him to believe there’s very little chance the UPL program will ever be approved in Oklahoma.
“It might be time to start unraveling that program,” Parades told council members.
“I believe it 99 percent has run its course. When we take those licenses back we’ve got to make sure they go to the right places. This allows the licenses to revert back to the right owners.
“Unfortunately the city of Pauls Valley didn’t realize the benefits.”
The benefits Parades is referring to comes from nine other states, which he says have used the nursing home licenses and UPL program to not only save but bolster local healthcare services.
Parades even gives examples from neighboring Texas where hospitals holding the licenses of nursing homes have used UPL money to purchase more ambulances, open more outpatient clinics and add more Medicaid related services in general.
He’s quick to add the complicated UPL process typically involves hospital districts.
The way it works, he says, is under the UPL program a non-state government entity can hold the license and operate a nursing home.
“The UPL program is very structured and those funds would have to be used for the healthcare needs of the region. That was the original intent,” Parades tells the PV Democrat.
With no UPL program in place for Oklahoma the city of PV has only served as a “conduit” for any money passing through on its way to the nursing home operators, he said.
“The fact is the city didn’t lose a dime. The city also didn’t make a dime.”
According to Parades, city officials here have worked hard to make this work as a way of finding a way to help local healthcare.
“As I see it the city of Pauls Valley is done, quite frankly. So many people have brought attention to this with their ideas of a huge conspiracy and that somebody’s getting rich from this. Their appetite for this is kind of going away,” he said, referring PV city officials.
“The licenses and whole relationship we’ve been under is going to terminate on April 1. It’s too bad. I’m involved in 21 of these agreements in Texas, and it’s really doing some good.”
(Editor's Note: More on the nursing home licenses and Pauls Valley will come in the weekend edition of the PV Democrat.)
