Object in road causes Stratford pile-up

A large cylindrical item in a Stratford area roadway is apparently the cause of a three-vehicle chain reaction type accident this week.
No specifics about the object were available as state troopers report two people were later admitted into a hospital after the accident Thursday night a couple of miles west of Stratford.
One of the vehicles, a semi-truck driven by Ron Mehar, 25, of Fresno, Calif., was traveling westbound on state Highway 19.
A second vehicle, a 2002 Ford Escape, was driven by John Canterbury, 52, of Wewoka. Riding as a passenger was Cyrus Conrad, 54, of Wewoka.
Both the Ford Escape and a 2020 Ford Bronco, driven by Billy Good, 31, with Darcy Good riding as a passenger, 31, both of Wynnewood, were eastbound on SH 19.
At just after 7 p.m. Dec. 15 the Ford Escape struck the large item causing it to travel left of center.
There it struck the semi as the Broncho then struck the Escape as the driver and passenger were pinned for about 25 minutes before being freed by Stratford firefighters using an extrication tool.
The two reported injuries came from the Escape as Canterbury was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore. He was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal, truck external, arm and leg injuries.
Conrad was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in serious condition with head, leg, trunk internal, trunk external and arm injuries.
None of the others were injured, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers report each individual was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
They also concluded the cause of the accident was an “object in the roadway.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.