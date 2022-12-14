The odor of marijuana was strong and five-figures worth of cash told authorities these were drug dealers during a recent stop near Wynnewood.
Four occupants in the stopped truck all but admitted to their illegal activity when questioned by agents with a district drug task force.
When it was all over criminal charges were filed against twins Carlos Arrellano-Sanchez and Manuel Arrellano-Sanchez, both 21, Erik Martinez, 20, and Fabian Franco, 23.
All are from Texas as officials believe they were on the hunt for some marijuana as an estimated $50,000 was found in the vehicle during the Dec. 7 stop on Interstate 35 about 10 miles south of Pauls Valley.
A court affidavit shows during the stop the driver, Manuel Arrellano-Sanchez, admitted there was some marijuana in the truck.
Agents also found the large amount of cash bundled with rubber bands in a bag and backpack. Different individuals in the vehicle claimed the money belonged to them.
“I know drug dealers and drug smugglers often bundle, store and transport their money in this manner that they obtain through buying and selling drugs,” agents stated in their report.
“He (Manuel) said you know what we are doing, implying they were in Oklahoma to buy marijuana and transport it back to Texas.”
The four suspects are also reported to have given different information about their travel plans.
According to the affidavit, during questioning Martinez received a text message from someone asking for a pound of marijuana.
Each of the defendants received two felony charges in Garvin County District Court, including possession of drug proceeds.
