Off-ramp wreck injures one

State authorities are still investigating the details of a two-vehicle collision this week with one of them parked on the side of a highway off-ramp in Pauls Valley at the time.
The accident came at about 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 on the southbound off-ramp leading from Interstate 35 to Airline Road on the south side of PV.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Stevie Coursey, 46, of Oklahoma City was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on I-35. Riding as a passenger was Tammy Ruth, 50, of Ardmore.
As the vehicle exited the highway onto the off-ramp it struck a semi truck and trailer parked on the ramp's shoulder.
State troopers report they're still investigating why Coursey's vehicle went off the right side of the ramp striking the truck and trailer from behind.
Inside the semi truck was Lamont Wilson, 41 of Charlotte, N.C.
Wilson and Ruth were not injured as both refused medical treatment at the scene, while Coursey was airlifted from the scene and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. He was admitted in stable condition with a leg injury.
Troopers determined seat belts were used by all three involved in the accident.
Assisting troopers at the scene were Pauls Valley firefighters.
