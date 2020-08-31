||||
Off the tracks
Julia “Imogene” Stockton, 92, of Lindsay, Okla., was born December 22, 1927 to Granville Mills and Effie Crawford in Bristow, Okla., and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Shirley Evelyn Hancock McManus was born April 20, 1931 to Jess and Velma Hancock. She grew up in the Whitebead community and graduated from Pauls Valley High School.
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Vi Lee passed away at the age of 91 in her home at Horntown, Okla. She was born to Luther (Butch) and Hattie Kincade in Hanna, Okla., July 4, 1929.
Funeral services for Curtis Eston “Curt” Reed will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Midway Hill Baptist Church with the Reverend Kent Stewart officiating.
