The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a correction around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening regarding a fatal collision report.
OHP sent out a fatality report on Wednesday claiming that 51-year-old Cully Turner had passed away from his injuries in a motorcycle accident. They sent out another report Thursday evening with updated and correct information.
Turner is not deceased and remains in critical condition at OU Medical Center.
DAVIS - An Elmore City man was tragically killed after his motorcycle went into a broad slide and ejected him at a site in neighboring Murray County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report 51-year-old Cully Turner was on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 77.
Troopers are not sure why the cycle went off the right side of the highway at a listed time of 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 about five miles north of Davis.
There it went into a broad slide as Turner was thrown from the motorcycle.
Turner was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal, arm and head injuries.
Turner, who was not wearing a helmet when riding, was pronounced dead by hospital staff early Wednesday afternoon.
OHP also reported a Wynnewood man was behind the wheel of a semi truck struck by a pickup Wednesday afternoon as the two vehicles traveled near Wewoka.
Ricky Ruppe, 44, was driving a semi on state Highway 56 when around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7 it was struck by a pickup driven by Jason Beeler, 45, of Wewoka at a site just over five miles south of Wewoka in Seminole County.
State troopers report Beeler's truck was traveling northbound when for an unknown reason it crossed the road's center line striking the passing semi.
Ruppe reported no injuries, while Beeler was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
A passenger in the pickup, Earl Robertson, 76, of Wewoka was transported by Wewoka firefighters to Holdenville General Hospital.
Although different hospitals the two injured men were both admitted in stable condition with head, trunk and internal injuries.
Troopers listed “improper use of lane” as the official cause of the collision, while adding all three individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
