Obituaries
Willie J. Miller of Pauls Valley was born October 2, 1947 in Bakersfield, California to Claude Miller and Beatrice Miller (Godwin). He passed away June 17, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 73 years.
Bruce Leon Patton of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Leonard Leon and Helen (Myers) Patton on December 17, 1944 in Vancouver, Washington and passed from this life on June 15, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 76 years.
Milton Pearce Blake was born in Pauls Valley, Okla., on June 1, 1938, the second child of Ragna Elizabeth and Roger Blake. He passed away at 83 years of age on June 11, 2021 in the Pauls Valley home in which he had been born.
Kenneth Jess Russell of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma sadly passed away March 26, 2021 at age 85.
John A. Herd II of Pauls Valley passed away June 4, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 80 years.
