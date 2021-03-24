An Elmore City man's most recent allegations of abusing one of his own children now has him facing a few decades in prison for a previous criminal charge.
A formal sentence of 35 years behind bars has been handed to Mohamed Abdelrahman, 29, after a Garvin County prosecutor moved to accelerate a deferred sentence given to him for a 2019 child neglect case.
More recently Abdelrahman was accused of using the scolding hot blade of a machete to torture his five-year-old child and an aluminum baseball bat to brutally beat his wife.
Court records show Abdulrahman placed the heated machete on the bottom of the child's feet, causing severe injuries, in an attempt to get information about his belief his wife was having an affair with other men.
With those charges coming in mid-February it was Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner who pushed to bring the older case back for a sentencing.
Miner tells the PV Democrat the defendant's other child was put in danger by Abdelrahman's actions in the neglect case dating back to October 2019.
“He left a child in a car and went into a marijuana dispensary,” Miner said.
“When he was inside the child got out and was in danger running around in traffic.”
A court affidavit filed in that case shows a Pauls Valley police officer on patrol saw a small child running on South Willow when the incident occurred.
The officer noted the child was carrying a small folding knife and walking barefoot on a hot concrete street as the incident came on Aug. 1, 2019.
In fact, two young children were left alone in the vehicle as one was able to get out of a car seat and the vehicle itself.
A three-year deferred sentence given in that case was brought back last week as Miner successfully argued Abdelrahman should serve time in prison because of the nature of the new charges, which include the torture of the young child and brutal beating of his wife.
He says the new round of charges means the defendant has basically victimized both of his two young children, first his son in 2019, then daughter with the hot machete torture in February.
“The abuse was so egregious that this is the second child victim essentially,” Miner said.
“This is based on the torture of his other child this year.”
The 35-year prison term was given to Abdelrahman as the new set of charges from last month are still pending with a hearing scheduled in May.
After the hearing Abdelrahman submitted a hand-written letter demanding that he be able to withdraw his no contest plea given last summer leading to the deferred sentence.
The request was denied because it was not done in a timely manner.
Abdelrahman had plenty of other things to say in the letter submitted to District Judge Leah Edwards.
“I do not understand what happened in court,” he said, referring to the hearing ending with his new lengthy prison sentence. “I feel my attorney did not explain to me what was happening with my life.
“Your honor I request the courts to consider a mental health evaluation for the treatment that I need and medication to heal me and my family life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.