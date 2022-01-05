There's one side out there that contends the state of Oklahoma doesn't have the legal right to reverse the dismissal of a criminal case that months ago freed a Pauls Valley woman from prison.
More specifics came in a defense motion filed just days ago by attorneys for Clarissa Mars, 26.
It was this past spring when Mars walked out of a Garvin County courtroom a free woman thanks in large part to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2020.
The recent motion is a response to a current push by prosecutors to have Mars' post-conviction relief reversed and her conviction and time in prison reinstated.
Mars' mother, Michelle Johnson, is quick to defend her daughter and the belief the state doesn't have to the right to reverse the action that led to her freedom.
“Basically what we're saying is you don't have jurisdiction,” Johnson said, referring to the state.
“At the end of the day we have to follow the guidelines and we're saying they just didn't,” she said, while calling this new motion a “strong response.”
“You look at the case law and we think that's good for us.”
Mars was 18 when she was originally charged in 2014 with committing lewd acts with a 15-year-old girl.
After taking a plea deal in 2015, Mars was given a suspended sentence, which two years later was revoked because a number of violations of the sentence was reported. In the summer of 2017 she was given a five-year prison term.
Then came March 30, 2021 when Mars' case and prison sentence were dismissed based on the high U.S. court's McGirt ruling.
The court determined most of Oklahoma is still Native American lands because reservations were never formally disestablished.
The ruling meant the state of Oklahoma didn't have the authority to prosecute criminal charges for alleged acts committed on tribal reservations when the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.
In Mars' case it meant her Citizen Potawatomi tribal membership prevented the state of Oklahoma from having the authority to prosecute her criminal case.
A few months after Mars' case was dismissed the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the McGirt decision cannot be used to retroactively to throw out earlier criminal convictions.
That led to a new court hearing being scheduled in Garvin County, this one in February, as prosecutors here are expected to argue for the dismissal to be reversed and Mars' conviction reinstated.
•••
In this most recent response Mars' defense attorneys, Bert Richard and Jaye Mendros of Oklahoma City, claim the state doesn't have jurisdiction in the case because it failed to file a timely appeal to the post-conviction relief last March, which resulted in charges being dropped and Mars released from prison.
“On March 30, 2021, this court took the stipulations of the parties regarding the McGirt factors and properly granted petitioner's application for post-conviction relief,” they stated in the court document.
“Several months later, specifically 147 days later, the state presumes to file a pleading in a closed case and expects this court, which has now lost jurisdiction of any kind over the matter, and further remand Ms. Mars into custody. This is preposterous.”
The attorneys argue a timely appeal is the only “vehicle available to the state to challenge the granting of post-conviction relief.
“Once a defendant has been sentenced by a district court, the district court loses jurisdiction over the case.”
For Johnson there's the legal arguments and the big picture stuff for her daughter's future. She says her daughter has returned to taking college classes, but there's still a lot of uncertainly because of this case.
“We need to have some closure and right now this is just sitting there. We're just on hold as far as what she can do and the commitments she can make,” Johnson said.
“We do want to go to court so we can move forward.”
