One recent sentence on drug charges could now come back to haunt a Pauls Valley man with a brand new allegation.
It came just days ago when Robert Dean Mooneyham, 43, was found with around 21 grams of methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop in PV.
Court records show Mooneyham was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Jan. 14.
On Mooneyham was a clear bag with a crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth.
Three days after the stop Mooneyham was given a felony charge of trafficking methamphetamine filed in Garvin County District Court.
With the new charge a hearing has been scheduled for early February as state prosecutors are looking to revoke a suspended sentence given to Mooneyham this past November.
In that case Mooneyham was given suspended terms ranging from five to 10 years for three drug related charges and one count of possessing a firearm.
The case involved amounts of meth and heroin, digital scales, empty baggies and a rifle being found in the Pauls Valley home of Mooneyham and a second suspect. The search of the residence came in October.
Last summer Mooneyham was also given a suspended sentence for a forgery conviction in a 2019 case.
•••
In another case believed to be drug related around $60,000 was found in a vehicle stopped Jan. 19 as it traveled on Interstate 35 a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
Given a felony count of possessing drug proceeds was Vincent John-Andrew Ybarra, 23.
Found in the vehicle was the cash wrapped in rubber bands and vacuumed-sealed, along with multiple duffel bags that agents with a district drug task force reported had an odor of marijuana.
Ybarra was given a $25,000 bond as prosecutors in the case requested that total be $70,000.
•••
A state trooper making a traffic stop in southern Garvin County found plenty of reasons for an arrest, including cash and some marijuana.
Now facing three charges is Davon Lavelle Kittrell, 21.
Found in the stopped vehicle were $7,440 in cash, one pound of marijuana, a box of blank checks, numerous computer printed checks, a box of blank high security checks and stolen checks from individuals in Ohio. Also found was a phony Texas driver's license.
•••
Two motorists from Texas now face five charges each after pills and cash were found in their vehicle.
The suspects are Thanhca Ngoc Nguyen, 35, and Mathew Mai, 34, both of Houston, Texas.
The two were in a vehicle stopped in Garvin County as they drove on Interstate 35 on Jan. 18.
Found in the Honda Accord were 100 tablets, $5,400 in cash believed to be drug related and a pistol.
The pills were described as a mixture of methamphetamine and chemicals for what's called “ecstasy.”
In the vehicle's trunk were digital scales, measuring tools, pill crusher, two vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana, 59 marijuana vape pens in packaging, about two pounds of what's believed to be illegally manufactured pills and a vacuum-sealing machine.
