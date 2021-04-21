Old schools now getting a look

A couple of options are now on the table for the future of two old school buildings in Pauls Valley recently replaced by a brand new one.
During a recent meeting all five members of the Pauls Valley Board of Education made it clear their intention is to look at the costs of both demolishing the Jefferson and Jackson school buildings or selling them as they stand today.
That means Superintendent Mike Martin is to get the properties' values appraised, while also continuing to take take bids on the costs to demolish the two buildings dating back to 1940.
“We're still getting bids in on the buildings. I'm not going to make that public yet,” Martin said about the cost numbers from the bids during the April 14 regular school board meeting.
Those bids are to tear down both buildings and clean up the properties afterwards, he said.
“The foundations need to be cleaned off and gone,” Martin said, adding he's now in the process of checking references and the bonding capacity of the submitting companies.
“If the buildings are torn down and cleaned off a realtor I've talked to thinks we can get substantially more when we sell the property.”
It was the second board discussion on the future of the two older schools since the new one – the Pauls Valley Elementary School – opened on March 1.
The new school on the west side of Pauls Valley houses prekindergarten and kindergarten students formerly at Jefferson Early Learning Center and first through third grades from Jackson Elementary.
That leaves both schools vacant and unused as school board members are just wanting to bring some revenue to the district with the eventual sale of the two properties.
“As long as we don't lose money I think we should tear them down,” said Jesse Alvarado.
“Just make it a clean slate. That would be the best place to start for the community.”
•••
The local school board also voted for the PV district to join a long list of others now challenging a recent vote by the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
All five board members agreed with Martin as Pauls Valley is now among more than 160 districts across the state pursuing a lawsuit over a vote that could result in charter schools getting some of the state funding going to public schools.
“This is a direct attack on public schools,” Martin said.
“If someone were to come in and set up a charter school here they would get some of the ad valorem money. They would take that money away from us. We don't need someone to chip away at that.”
The dispute is over the state board's recent vote to settle a 2017 lawsuit with the State Charter Schools Association.
There are some, like State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who believe the board didn't have the authority to take this action.
•••
The board approved the expenditure of just over $317,000 to pay off six school buses that have been on lease/purchase agreements.
Martin said none of the funding to fully purchase the buses is coming from the local school district's third installment of COVID relief money.
