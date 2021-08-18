Old schools to get a price

Will the price be right or not for a couple of old and now vacant Pauls Valley schools as their values are about to get some actual dollar signs.
The five members of the PV Board of Education plan to accept bid offers over the new few weeks for the now unused Jackson Elementary and Jefferson Early Learning Center properties.
The two local schools, both built in 1940, were replaced earlier this year with the opening of the new Pauls Valley Elementary School on the west side of town.
Now board members are wondering how much money will be offered for either or both of the properties.
They're quick to add there has been some interest expressed on both school buildings.
“We can take sealed bids and see what we get,” Superintendent Mike Martin said during a recent board meeting.
“We can include the right to refuse any of them. If you decide to put the properties up for sale you need to including wording that says the board has the right to refuse any offer that’s not deemed appropriate or within the appraised value.”
Coming in last month the appraised values of the school owned properties as they are today are $345,000 for Jackson and $205,000 for Jefferson on the east side.
As for the land, the appraised values are $62,500 for Jackson and $37,000 for Jefferson.
“If we can’t get what we want then I think we should tear them down,” board President David Assad said.
“I like the idea of putting a time limit on this and if we get anything close to the appraised value then it’s a win.”
Right now the board plans to have any submitted bids on the properties ready to consider by the next board meeting in early September.
Supporting this move all the way board Vice President Katie Johnson believes the best future step is to pursue the sale of the properties with the school buildings left intact.
“I think we should sell them as is,” Johnson said.
•••
The new school year got started last week with a big jump in the number of students enrolled at each of Pauls Valley’s schools.
In fact, there has been an overall increase of more than 10 percent in enrollment compared to the numbers at the end of the last term just a few months ago.
At the new Pauls Valley Elementary School the jump has been from 395 to 460 students. That includes 110 students in kindergarten, which has in the recent past been no higher than 79.
At Lee Elementary it’s 240 to 274 students, at the junior high 296 to 331 students and at PV High School it’s 272 to 294 students.
The good news is those numbers, up by more than 150 students, are expected to also result in close to $900,000 in additional state aid funds for the local school district.
“We made two extra classrooms for each grade at the new school and we were pretty proud of that,” Martin said.
“Now we’re starting to get packed, but it’s a great problem to have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.