On the doorstep to new school year

To gear up for the upcoming school year, Pauls Valley Public Schools administrators attended the PLC at Work Institute on June 20-23 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Administrators spent the week focusing on collaborative team-based strategies that enhance achievement and educational outcomes for all students. From left are PVIS Principal Angela Green, PVJH Principal Martha Graham, PVHS Principal Kirk Moore, PVHS Assistant Principal Brett Knight, PVES Principal Kristi Herd, PV Superintendent Adam McPhail, PVES Assistant Principal Brenda Pyle and PVJH Assistant Principal Drew Etheredge. The first day of school for students in Pauls Valley is August 10.

