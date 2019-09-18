It appears a man posing as a Garvin County deputy was discovered when the phony cop pulled over a real county employee.
In fact, the real deputies in the Garvin County Sheriff's Department are now seeking the public's help with more information through the county Crime Stoppers line.
Information released this week by Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett shows the first report in this case came during the evening hours, around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11.
A female motorist was pulled over on U.S. Highway 77 in a southern portion of Pauls Valley.
The woman later described the man as about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, light brown or blonde hair and tattoos on his throat, arms, hands and one tattoo under his eye. He was also dressed in all black clothing, according to the report.
The man was driving what was described as a black Dodge Charger with a red and blue lights on the front of the car.
During the stop the man identified himself as a Garvin County deputy as he asked the woman for her license and registration.
Apparently the woman didn't believe his story as she simply drove away.
She told authorities the man had a duty belt that was way too big for him, no badge and his firearm did not fit properly in the holster.
Three days later another report came in about a man impersonating a county deputy.
It came from a good source – a woman working for Garvin County.
The female employee, who works as a Garvin County dispatcher, said it happened at nearly 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 after she had left a casino in Sulphur and was traveling northbound on U.S. 177.
Near the intersection with state Highway 29 in far southwestern Garvin County she was pulled over by a dark car with emergency first responder lights.
“The dispatcher states as soon as she got pulled over he was at her window tapping on it with a flashlight. The male advised he pulled her over for speeding and he was a Garvin County deputy.”
Asking if he was a reserve officer, the woman said she did not recognize his voice.
She reports the man became agitated and repeated that he was a Garvin County deputy.
“No you’re not because I work for Garvin County,” the dispatcher claims to have told the man, who then ran back to his car and made a U-turn traveling back south towards Sulphur.
Anyone who believes they might have encountered this impersonator is asked to call the Garvin County E911 at 405-238-7591
Anyone with information can also call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP. Your tip could earn you up to $1,000 as all information received will remain anonymous.
The Garvin County case number is 2019-1173.
